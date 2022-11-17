Joseph Scott Pruitt Sells 600 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph Scott Pruitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $107.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day moving average of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 44.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 376,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 33,410 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 163,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,124 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 32,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.69.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

