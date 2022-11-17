Joseph Scott Pruitt Sells 600 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSXGet Rating) VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph Scott Pruitt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 11th, Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $107.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day moving average of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 44.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 376,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 33,410 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 163,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,124 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 32,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.69.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

