Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,601 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 28,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,272,000 after purchasing an additional 427,959 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 30,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

CUBI opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.62. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

