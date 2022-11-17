Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,261 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 17.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC grew its position in Avantor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVTR opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.93.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

