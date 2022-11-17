WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 363.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 1,391.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 36.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Price Performance

TWNK stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $29.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $346.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Hostess Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.