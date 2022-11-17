Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $45.02 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,111 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 63,964 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $45,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $35,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI stock opened at $166.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.91 and a 200-day moving average of $165.74. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

