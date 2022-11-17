California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,730 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 263,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,730 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $41,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of CDW by 15.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 3.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CDW by 21.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 0.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $182.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

