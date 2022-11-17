Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,648 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 26,016 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth $42,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.94) to GBX 120 ($1.41) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.12) to GBX 155 ($1.82) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.65) to GBX 120 ($1.41) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

VOD stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

