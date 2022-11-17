Holley (NYSE:HLLY) PT Lowered to $7.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 191.67% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Holley’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Holley in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Holley to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.68. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Holley by 111.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,322,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543,324 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Holley in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Holley by 666.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 105,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 92,076 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Holley in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Holley by 18.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 132,201 shares during the period.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

