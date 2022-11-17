Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 73.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average is $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.14.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCH. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

