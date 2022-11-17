SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $28,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $457.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.52. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $529.80.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

