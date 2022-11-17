Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $24,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,980,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $222.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.91.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.40.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

