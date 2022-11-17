New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Price Down 3.8%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.57 and last traded at $47.92. Approximately 11,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,690,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

