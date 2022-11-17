Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Up 8.4%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.40 and last traded at $70.89. Approximately 247,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,363,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Nomura raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.
Pinduoduo Stock Down 4.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinduoduo
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.
About Pinduoduo
Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.
