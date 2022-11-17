FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGSGet Rating) rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 14,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,337,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FIGS to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on FIGS to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on FIGS in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.

FIGS Stock Down 8.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in FIGS by 44.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,289,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,660,000 after buying an additional 4,075,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FIGS by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,693,000 after buying an additional 957,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FIGS by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 538,006 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in FIGS by 9.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,398,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,168,000 after purchasing an additional 457,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in FIGS by 20.4% in the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,486,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FIGS

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

See Also

