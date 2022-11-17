John P. Bilbrey Buys 7,500 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at $552,399.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $33.20.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Elanco Animal Health

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

