Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) PT Lowered to $49.00

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HGV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

HGV stock opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.98. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $55.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.05 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,310 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 295.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after acquiring an additional 739,255 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 121.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,066,000 after acquiring an additional 692,840 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 242.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after buying an additional 408,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.9% in the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 5,318,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,921,000 after buying an additional 387,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.