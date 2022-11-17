Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Valero Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Valero Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,520,000 after buying an additional 69,619 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valero Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

NYSE:VLO opened at $135.53 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.54 and its 200-day moving average is $117.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

