Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,874 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.27% of Farmer Bros. worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FARM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 31,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Farmer Bros. news, insider Bradley Louis Radoff bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $631,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice S.J. Moragne sold 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $75,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,621 shares in the company, valued at $360,731.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Farmer Bros. Price Performance

Farmer Bros. stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Farmer Bros. Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

