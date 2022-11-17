Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 544.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 93,096 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 121.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 118,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 9,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 510,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $27.53 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

