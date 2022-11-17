Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,526 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 198.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 286.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,563,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,534,000 after buying an additional 242,812 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 75.5% in the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 7.7% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 122,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mission Produce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Mission Produce Stock Up 0.1 %

AVO opened at $16.44 on Thursday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). Mission Produce had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $313.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Mission Produce Profile

(Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.