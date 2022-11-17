Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of Myovant Sciences worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $48,711.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 358,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,030,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Uneek Mehra sold 9,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $174,322.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $48,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 358,354 shares in the company, valued at $9,030,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $422,525. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Myovant Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %

MYOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink downgraded Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $26.84.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Myovant Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading

