Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,082 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Leslie’s worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Leslie’s by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 72,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth about $16,272,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Leslie’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $24.40.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $49,424.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.