HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock Position Lowered by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in HealthStream by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in HealthStream by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in HealthStream by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSTM opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $771.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.50.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

