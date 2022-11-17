Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $70.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $96.85.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 37.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

