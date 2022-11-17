Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,373 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Independent Bank Group worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 79.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBTX shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Independent Bank Group Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $64.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.10. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 31.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

