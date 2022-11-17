Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,211 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Washington Federal worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Washington Federal by 179.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.89. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.32%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

