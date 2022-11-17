Synovus Financial Corp Raises Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 650.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SAP by 108.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 77.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 656.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $111.06 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $142.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Citigroup lifted their price target on SAP from €95.00 ($97.94) to €100.00 ($103.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SAP from €122.00 ($125.77) to €115.00 ($118.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SAP from €105.00 ($108.25) to €115.00 ($118.56) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SAP from €120.00 ($123.71) to €115.00 ($118.56) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.86.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

