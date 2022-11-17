Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $549,574,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after buying an additional 1,422,893 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $277,399,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after buying an additional 502,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after buying an additional 451,493 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHW opened at $240.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.98. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.22.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

