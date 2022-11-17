Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.05 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after buying an additional 20,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $161.65 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.51 and a 200-day moving average of $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.56.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

