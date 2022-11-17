Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,547 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $526,762,000 after buying an additional 42,829 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Target by 11.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,075,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $440,412,000 after buying an additional 220,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Target by 1.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815,462 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,397,000 after purchasing an additional 29,162 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Trading Down 13.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

NYSE TGT opened at $155.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $257.17. The company has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.80 and its 200 day moving average is $163.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

