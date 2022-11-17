Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.15 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after acquiring an additional 456,341 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,399,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,831,000 after acquiring an additional 91,256 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,393,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 292,698 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock opened at $137.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

