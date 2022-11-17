Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,429 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.53% of Professional worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Professional by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Professional by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 36,754 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Professional by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Professional during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Professional by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFHD shares. Raymond James downgraded Professional to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Professional from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Professional from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Professional stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. Professional Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $388.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Professional had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

