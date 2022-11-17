Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Toro worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after buying an additional 37,390 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Toro by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 75,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 31,296 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insider Activity

Toro Stock Performance

In other news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $365,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,266.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,371 shares of company stock worth $2,014,232. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $111.34 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.15.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

About Toro

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

