Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 2,588 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NICE. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of NICE in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 440.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE stock opened at $202.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.54. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.65 and a 52 week high of $313.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.56%. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.38.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

