Synovus Financial Corp Buys 6,698 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRRM. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 202.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 22.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth $160,000.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRRM. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

