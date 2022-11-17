The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Lessened by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 16.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 9.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 187.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.08.

CLX opened at $142.84 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

