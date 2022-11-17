Synovus Financial Corp Raises Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $176.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.58. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

