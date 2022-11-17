Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,671 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Owens & Minor worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,700,000 after purchasing an additional 168,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,068,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,176,000 after purchasing an additional 61,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,751,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 117,755 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,730,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,193,000 after acquiring an additional 91,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Owens & Minor Trading Down 3.3 %

Owens & Minor Profile

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $49.11.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

