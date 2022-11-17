Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.43 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,177,000 after buying an additional 209,567 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,240,000 after buying an additional 199,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after buying an additional 187,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $431.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $501.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $389.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.71.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

