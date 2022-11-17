Synovus Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $355.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $478.28.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

