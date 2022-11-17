Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,743 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 27.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after buying an additional 6,021,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 29.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the first quarter worth $83,806,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in V.F. in the first quarter worth $50,416,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

V.F. stock opened at $32.17 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.19%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

