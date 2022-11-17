Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,406 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,076 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $172.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.76. The company has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $231.50.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.