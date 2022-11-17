Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Citigroup cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.00.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $972.82 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,540.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 181.16 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $888.66 and its 200-day moving average is $833.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

