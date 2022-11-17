Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $141.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.78 and a 200-day moving average of $135.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

