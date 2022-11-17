Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 90.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,794,000 after buying an additional 39,701 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,530,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.9% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,926,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,478,000 after buying an additional 40,439 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.73.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $296.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.79 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.00. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

