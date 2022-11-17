Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

