Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,054 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $854,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,263.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMCL. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.63.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $54.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $187.29.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

