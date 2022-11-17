Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equinix Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $748.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $647.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $583.47 and a 200 day moving average of $637.44. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $853.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

