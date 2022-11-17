Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,398 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $75.55 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.67.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

