Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.63 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,322 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $305.44 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $179.96 and a one year high of $318.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.16 and a 200-day moving average of $283.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

